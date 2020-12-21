Ministry of Health: New measures to fight COVID-19





The Minister of Health, Ogerta Manastirliu, introduced today new measures to fight the spread of COVID-19 in Albania, with new curfew hours extended from 20:30 to 06:00, coming into force on the 24th of December. The new rules will stay in place until 4th of January, with the aim of limiting the movement of the citizens during Christmas and especially the New Year’s Eve, which is by far the most celebrated day of the year in Albania. In the last weekend, 1 thousand and 267 citizens were stopped and fined by the police for not wearing the mask in public spaces, while 18 others were fined for not respecting the curfew hours. The prohibitions of gatherings of more than 10 people continue to stay in place.

Manastirliu reminded to the public that this year everyone should make an effort to celebrate in an intimate way, to limit the spread of the virus in the community. The Minister added that for the moment there are 6 functional centres of rapid tests in Tirana, and the reservations could be easily done by contacting the family doctor.