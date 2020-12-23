JAC sends to Meta two candidates for the Constitutional Court

The Justice Appointments Council has sent today the names of the two qualified candidates for the Constitutional Court to President Meta, which are Përparim Kalo and Aleksandër Toma. After the repeated calls by the European Union and the United States to Albanian institutions, to form as soon as possible the Constitutional Court, the latest move by JAC opens the path to have a functional Court before the end of the year. During the last months, both the U.S and the EU have emphasized the need of the Court as a fundamental requirement for a proper functional democracy, while Ambassador Soreca has stated also that the functionality of the Court is a “key condition to launch the accession talks.”

After the approval of the candidacy of Altin Binaj last week by the parliament, the members of the Court are only five (Altin Binaj, Vitore Tusha, Fiona Papajorgji, Elsa Toska and Marsida Xhaferllari). For the Court to start working again, the appointed judges should be at least 6, from a total of 9.