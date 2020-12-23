6 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours





The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 6 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the national death tally to 1,117. According to the official data, after 2,210 tests, 503 people resulted positive with coronavirus, while 550 recovered from the virus, meaning that for the third day in a row there were newer daily recovered cases than new daily infections. The total number of active cases is now 23,401. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 13,000 active cases. While the current curfew prohibits the movement during the hours 22:00 to 06:00, from 24th of December the curfew will be extended from 20:30 to 06:00. The gatherings of more than 10 people will continue to be prohibited.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 13,000

Fier 1,607

Shkodër 1,309

Durrës 1,274

Vlorë 1,077

Korçë 1,008

Elbasan 906

Berat 883

Lezhë 875

Gjirokastër 527

Kukës 502

Dibër 433

In Kosovo, there were 12 more deaths registered from COVID-19, with Prizren being the worst hit city, with 4 deaths (41, 65, 67, 74 years old), followed by Prishtina with 3 deaths (76, 77, 87 years old), one death in Deçan (83 years old), one in Gjilan (81 years old), one in Istog (68 years old), one in Podujevë (56 years old), and one in Rahovec (66 years old). In total, 1,284 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 271 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 417 recoveries. The active positive cases are 10,721. In Serbia, 51 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 2,833. There were also 4,426 new cases were reported in the last day. In Greece, were reported 935 new infection cases, while 62 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 4,402. In North Macedonia, were reported 14 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 2,354. The country registered also 625 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 78 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic, with a death toll of more than 1 million and 720 thousand people.