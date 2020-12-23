Yuri Kim: Albania meets condition for opening negotiations for EU membership

After Përparim Kalo’s appointment from Meta as the new judge of the Constitutional Court, came immediately the reaction of the U.S Ambassador Yuri Kim, who considered it a “big news!”, adding that the President, the Justice Appointments Council and the Parliament "deserve huge credit!" According to Ambassador Kim, having a functional Court means that Albania "meets condition for opening negotiations for EU membership.” Through the appointment of Kalo, the Court achieved the quorum of 6 judges needed to become operational again.

The U.S Ambassador was one of the key actors to push for the functionality of the Constitutional Court, considering it vital for the integration reforms of Albania. From May until December, she urged for the formation of the Court, meeting with President Meta, the speaker of the Parliament Ruçi and the Head of the JAC Vitore Tusha, whose institutions were essential in bringing forward the process.