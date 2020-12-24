From today the curfew starts at 20:30

After the introduction of new measures by the Ministry of Health, today will come into force the new extension of the curfew hours, from 20:30 to 06:00, to fight the spread of COVID-19 in Albania. The new curfew hours will stay in place until 4th of January, with the aim of limiting the movement of the citizens during Christmas and especially the New Year’s Eve, which is the most celebrated day of the year in Albania. The prohibitions of gatherings of more than 10 people continue to stay in place. In the last weeks, the police have intensified the fines against individuals who do not respect the curfew hours or do not wear masks in public.

The new order for the extension of the curfew hours was received negatively by the Society of Bars and Restaurants of Albania, who is suffering the economic consequences of a year full of restrictions. They have asked repeatedly from the government to help them by easing the taxes or give other types of financial support. Many of the bars and restaurants of the capital have warned of symbolic protests, by putting the chairs outside their businesses.