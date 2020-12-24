8 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours





The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 8 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the national death tally to 1,125. According to the official data, after 2,198 tests, 510 people resulted positive with coronavirus, while 477 recovered from the virus, meaning that for the third day in a row there are newer daily recovered cases than new daily infections. The total number of the active cases to 23,426. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 13,089 active cases. From today until the 4th of December the curfew will be extended from 20:30 to 06:00. The gatherings of more than 10 people will continue to be prohibited.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 13,089

Fier 1,597

Shkodër 1,313

Durrës 1,288

Vlorë 1,062

Korçë 964

Elbasan 925

Berat 886

Lezhë 878

Gjirokastër 506

Kukës 488

Dibër 430

In Kosovo, there were 6 more deaths registered from COVID-19, with one death in Gjakovë (69 years old), one in Ferizaj (54 years old), one in Obiliq (79 years old), one in Prishtina (77 years old), one in Prizren (80 years old), and one in Suharekë (58 years old). In total, 1,290 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 309 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 546 recoveries. The active positive cases are 10,478. In Serbia, 49 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 2,882. There were also 4,091 new cases were reported in the last day. In Greece, yesterday were reported 935 new infection cases, while 62 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 4,402. In North Macedonia, yesterday were reported 14 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 2,354. The country registered also 625 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 78.8 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic, with a death toll of more than 1 million and 730 thousand people.