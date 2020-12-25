Rama: The first dozes of the vaccine in the beginning of 2021





Prime Minister Edi Rama chose to visit the Infectious Diseases Hospital at QSUT, one of the largest hospitals in the country dealing with COVID-19, to wish a Merry Christmas to the doctors, and to thank them for their contribution in fighting the pandemic throughout the year. Accompanied by the Minister of Health, Ogerta Manastirliu, the Prime Minister talked about the arrival of the vaccine in Albania, projecting the start of the vaccination process in the beginning of January, saying that “we are very near to close a deal with different components on the vaccine, and I believe that in the beginning of the new year we will have the first doses, and those will be for you […] Beside the deal with Pfizer, we are very near to have a deal also with Astrazeneca […] and we are discussing with Moderna.”

Rama talked also about the vaccines that Bulgaria will give to North Macedonia, stating that Bulgaria had promised the same amount of dozes to Albania as well “Bulgaria promised to give 100 doses to North Macedonia and to us, but we haven’t declared it because it still remains a good will expression.”

The Prime Minister announced also that the vaccination process will take place at a dedicated space at Air Albania Stadium, that will be installed in the first week of January. This project will aim to avoid large gatherings of people in the same place. Rama and Manastirliu announced also that once the pandemic will be over, the actual building of the Infectious Diseases Hospital will be demolished and then rebuild with better standards.



