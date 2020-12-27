10 more deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 10 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours (2 citizens from Tirana, 2 from Lezha, one from Fier, one from Elbasan, one from Lushnja, one from Mat, one from Berat and one from Gjirokastra, 55-80 years old). The national death tally is now 1,153. According to the official data, after 2,165 tests, 499 people resulted positive with coronavirus, while 384 recovered from the virus. The total number of active cases is 23,536. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 13,296 active cases. Until the 4th of December the curfew in force is from 20:30 to 06:00. The gatherings of more than 10 people will continue to be prohibited.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 13,296

Fier 1,585

Shkodër 1,339

Durrës 1,286

Vlorë 1,072

Korçë 963

Elbasan 894

Berat 873

Lezhë 865

Gjirokastër 528

Kukës 455

Dibër 380

In Kosovo, there were 4 more deaths registered from COVID-19, with two deaths in Ferizaj (70 and 69 years old), one in Drenas (52 years old) and one in Istog (61 years old). In total, 1,309 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 215 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 428 recoveries. The active positive cases are 9,749. In Greece, were reported 342 new infection cases, while 53 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 4,606. In Serbia, were reported 47 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 3,030. There were also 2,693 new cases were reported in the last day. In North Macedonia, were reported 18 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 2,445. The country registered also 296 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 80 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic, with a death toll of more than 1 million and 759 thousand people.