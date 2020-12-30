LDK to propose again Avdullah Hoti for Prime Minister





In the next parliamentary elections that will be held in Kosovo, the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) will propose as the prime minister the actual Prime Minister of Kosovo Avdullah Hoti. After the conclusion of the meeting held by the leaders of LDK, the head of the party, Isa Mustafa, declared that Hoti’s government had done a good job, therefore it would be natural to propose again his name as the candidate for the next elections. “We evaluated that the government has done a good job, has managed to give a comeback to Kosovo in the international arena. We evaluated that the government has done a good working in the fight against the pandemic […] The actual government didn’t fall because it didn’t do its job, what happened was not its fault,” said Mustafa. Meanwhile, the Acting President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani has done all the necessary meetings with the parties and will announce in the coming days the next date of the parliamentary elections, which needs to be held within January 2021.