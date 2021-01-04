The extension of territorial waters draft law will open the Greek parliament





The first draft law to be discussed in the opening session of the Greek parliament for 2021, will be the one related to the expansion of the Greek territorial waters by 12 miles. Only one week ago the Greek Council of State approved the Presidential decree on the closing of 39 bays and other small harbors in the maritime area of the Ionian and the Ionian islands up to Cape Tainaro in the Peloponnese, which would guarantee the extension of Greek territorial waters. The decree was issued pursuant to the law ratifying the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

This decision was followed by a lot of interest by the Albanian media as well, since many experts consider the passing of the Presidential decree as a step that will pave the way for Albania and Greece to refer their dispute over maritime borders to the International Court of Justice. According to the Greek media, by referring the dispute in The Hague, Prime Minister Rama will try to escape from a possible pressure by Greece to find an agreement, although it will be a long road until the final decision. In order to form the negotiating team, Rama will need to get the signature of President Meta, who at the other hand has been a criticizer of the way Rama has handled the maritime border issue with Greece. For many Greek analysts, the issue between Greece and Albania will be resolved only after the general elections that will be held in April in Albania.

Once Albania and Greece will be able to finalize their dispute through the International Court, Greece could use that case as an example for Turkey. By following the same path, Greece and Turkey could avoid further tensions on that topic in future.