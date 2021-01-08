Albania invites bids for the Port of Vlora concession





The Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy has announced the opening of the tender procedures for granting Port of Vlora as a concession. The winning bid will need to design, construct, operate and maintain the port for 35 years. In the opening call of the Ministry, it is stated that the source of the investment should be 100% private, while the form of the contract it is expected to be a build-operate-transfer contract. The last day of the application from the interested investors is 26th of February, and the winner should invest a minimum amount of 22,725,571 euro excluding VAT.

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy, the new port “Marina Vlorë” will be functional throughout the year, hosting around 400 ships per day, considering the expected rise in the numbers of passenger lines with Italy. All the interested companies will have 50 days to prepare all the requested documents by the Ministry.