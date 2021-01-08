7 more deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 7 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours; 2 deaths were recorded in Durrës, while Tirana, Elbasan, Berat, Tropoja, and Pogradec recorded one death each. The victims' age varies between 21 and 77 years old. After 3,927 tests, 673 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 436 have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 1,230. The total number of active cases is 24,177. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 14,000 active cases. The curfew in force is from 22:00 to 06:00, and the gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 14,000

Fier 1,747

Shkodër 1,326

Durrës 1,258

Lezhë 980

Vlorë 921

Korçë 911

Elbasan 865

Berat 782

Dibër 532

Gjirokastër 452

Kukës 403

In Kosovo, there were 5 more deaths registered from COVID-19, respectively in the cities of Mitrovica (86 years od), Prishtina (44 years old), Prizren (72 years old), Rahovec (70 years old) and Vushtrri (76 years old). In total, 1,368 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 321 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 564 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 6,896. In Greece, yesterday were reported 717 new infection cases, while 49 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 5,195. In Serbia, were reported 34 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 3,513. There were also 2,218 new cases reported in the last day. In North Macedonia, yesterday were reported 10 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 2,581. The country registered also 166 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 88.2 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic, with a death toll of more than 1 million and 900 thousand people.