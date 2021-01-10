Floods and alarming situation all across Albania, especially in Shkodër and Lezhë

While many places all across Albania have been facing during the last days heavy rains and floods, the situation escalated during the weekend especially in the north of the country. As for Sunday morning, 4430 ha of land in Shkodër and Lezhë are underwater. In Shkodër, the floods have isolated the village of Obot, which is now being assisted by the army in order to get food, water, or transportation. Dajc, Gur i Zi, Velipojë and Berdice are also for the moment underwater, while Vau i Dejës hydroelectric dam is facing its maximum input capacity.

In Lezha, the situation is worst in Zadrimë, Gjorm, Tresh, Torovicë and Spiten, where 2,800 ha of land are underwater. The bridge that connected the village of Kalivaç with Lezha collapsed yesterday, isolating the village from the closest city nearby. Also, the road leading to the village of Shpërthet in Mamurras was destroyed, as a result of landslides. Around 27 families have been evacuated around Lezha so far.

Fushë-Krujë in the Durrës County is also facing severe problems, where the villages of Murqine, Mallkuç and Bilaj in the last three days have been also underwater. Around 570 people living in the villages Kroi i Madh, Bruz mal, Bruz Zalle, Rreze, are almost isolated, after the main road connecting these villages with the other cities was blocked due to landslide.

A critical situation is being reported also in Bogova, where after the breaking of the pipes of the water supply, Berat, Poliçan, Kuçova, and Bogova have remained without water throughout Saturday, while the authorities are still working to fix it.

The authorities are watching closely also the villages nearby Shkumbin river, since the water could rise over its banks.