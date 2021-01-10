8 more deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 8 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours: Tirana registered two deaths, while Skrapar, Lushnja, Durrës, Cërrik, Fier and Has registered one death each. The victims' age varies between 72 and 86 years old. After 2,997 tests, 562 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 321 have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 1,241. The total number of active cases is 24,706. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 14,275 active cases. The curfew in force is from 22:00 to 06:00, and the gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 14,275

Fier 1,805

Shkodër 1,336

Durrës 1,303

Lezhë 1,003

Vlorë 1,004

Korçë 902

Elbasan 901

Berat 811

Dibër 520

Gjirokastër 444

Kukës 402

In Kosovo, were reported 2 more deaths from COVID-19, respectively in the cities of Prishtina (66 years od) and Mitrovica (82 years old). In total, 1,377 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 253 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 646 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 6,140. In Greece, were reported 445 new infection cases, while 36 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 5,263. In Serbia, were reported 34 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 3,582. There were also 1,795 new cases reported in the last day. In North Macedonia, yesterday were reported 22 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 2,614. The country registered also 556 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 89.7 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic, with a death toll of more than 1 million and 928 thousand people.