The vaccine to be delivered at nursing homes





The Minister of Health Ogerta Manastirliu declared today that the vaccination process in nursing homes will start immediately, meaning that the elders will take the vaccine at the same time with the medical staff. The announcement was made while Manastirliu was inspecting alongside with Prime Minister Rama the vaccination process at “Air Albania” stadium. In the second day of the process, it is expected that 60 doctors and nurses from Tirana, Durrës, Kruja and Kavaja will be in line to take the first dose of the vaccine. Everyone who gets the first dose must have a second dose after 21 days as well, in order to get full protection against COVID-19.

According to the Ministry, up to 600 people could be vaccinated at“Air Albania” stadium in the coming days. Yesterday 50 people were injected with the vaccine, including Prime Minister Rama, who got the injection live on tv. After the initial 975 doses, in the third week of January 10,750 more doses will arrive from Pfizer. Overall Albania has signed for a total of 500,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine.