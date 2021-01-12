5 more deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 6 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours: Tirana registered two deaths, while Lushnja, Vlora and Mat Pogradec registered one death each. The victims' age varies between 51 and 78 years old. After 3,727 tests, 656 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 440 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 1,252. The total number of active cases is 24,954. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 14,396 active cases. The curfew in force is from 22:00 to 06:00, and the gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 14,396

Fier 1,821

Shkodër 1,363

Durrës 1,335

Vlorë 1,006

Lezhë 1,005

Korçë 913

Elbasan 918

Berat 802

Dibër 556

Gjirokastër 457

Kukës 382

In Kosovo, in the last day were reported 4 more deaths from COVID-19. From the official reports, the deaths were registered in Dragash (57 yers old), Gjilan (53 years old), Mitrovicë (75 years old), and Suharekë (75 years old). In total, 1,387 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 279 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 431 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 5,795. In Greece, were reported 841 new infection cases, while 27 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 5,329. In Serbia, were reported 29 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 3,639. There were also 2,142 new cases reported in the last day. In North Macedonia, yesterday were reported 13 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 2,635. The country registered also 103 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 91 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic, with a death toll of more than 1 million and 950 thousand people.