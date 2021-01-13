Parts of Shkodra and Lezha continue to be underwater





Shkodra and Lezha regions continue to suffer the consequences of the rainfalls that have hit the country in the last days. For the moment, 1,910 hectares are still underwater in Shkodra, while that number on Monday was 1,823 ha. According to the Institute of Geosciences, Water, Energy and Environment (IGEWE), the levels of the rivers Drin and Buna will continue to be high in the coming days as well. Some of the most damaged villages from the floods in Shkodra are Obot, Muriqan, Oblikë, Dajç, Mushan, Shirq, Pentar and Darragjat.

Meanwhile in Lezha, although the rainfalls have continued throughout the last day in medium intensity, the situation is getting better. From the 4,300 ha of land reported to be underwater two days ago, today that number has diminished at 1,370. Zadrima, Torovica, Gjorm, Tresh, Spiten are some of the worst-hit areas from the floods.