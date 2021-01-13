Corruption allegations rock COVID 2 hospital





In less than 24 hours, the University Hospital “Shefqet Nroqi”, named COVID 2, has been involved in two cases of corruption reported in the media. A 58-year-old janitor working at the COVID 2 hospital, was arrested today after posing as a nurse in order to receive bribes from the relatives of a patient who was hospitalized in critical conditions. The corruption episode was denounced last night by the satirical TV show “Stop” at Klan TV, and drew a lot of reaction among the public opinion. In total, around 800,00 ALL were taken by the janitor. After the patient hospitalized lost her battle with the virus, the family decided to take action and denounce the case.

After the publication of the episode, the hospital COVID 2 fired immediately the janitor, asking from the authorities to proceed with all the necessary investigation against the case. The Ministry of Health condemned also the case, considering it “an isolated act.” Meanwhile, the prosecution confirmed that it will conduct “a full and in-depth investigation to clarify whether we are facing a sporadic case or a well-elaborated scheme from the medical staff”.

Another corruption episode involving COVID 2 was denounced also today at report.tv, where a relative of another patient hospitalized at this hospital, claimed that he had given voluntarily around 100,000 ALL to doctors and nurses to provide better assistance to his family member.