4 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 4 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours: Tirana registered two deaths, while Lushnja and Fier registered one death each. The victims' age varies between 76 and 89 years old. After 3,307 tests, 707 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 439 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 1,256. The total number of active cases is 25,218. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 14,542 active cases. The curfew in force is from 22:00 to 06:00, and the gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 14,542

Fier 1,819

Shkodër 1,384

Durrës 1,363

Vlorë 1,028

Lezhë 998

Elbasan 968

Korçë 934

Berat 812

Dibër 536

Gjirokastër 461

Kukës 373

In Kosovo, the last day was reported only 1 death from COVID-19 (an 82-year-old from Prishtina). In total, 1,388 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 299 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 526 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 5,567. In Greece, were reported 668 new infection cases, while 25 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 5,354. In Serbia, were reported 25 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 3,664. There were also 2,267 new cases reported in the last day. In North Macedonia, were reported 10 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 2,657. The country registered also 473 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 91.8 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic, with a death toll of more than 1 million and 968 thousand people.