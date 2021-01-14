SPAK names its 5 prosecutors that will investigate Electoral Crimes





Less than four months from the parliamentary elections, the Special Prosecution Office has established the Sector for Electoral Crimes as part of its composition. After the amendments on the Penal Code regarding the electoral crimes came into force, SPAK attached the 5 prosecutors that will be in charge for the Electoral Crimes: Klodjan Braho, Enkeleda Millonai, Sotir Kllapi, Dritan Prençi, and Edvin Kondili, who will be also the head of the sector. All the prosecutors will have the right to investigate the electoral crimes of the coming general elections on the 25th of April.

The amendments were made in accordance with the agreement signed on the 5th of June between the majority and opposition, after the request of the opposition parties.