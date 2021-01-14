Rama denounces the corruption case at COVID 2 hospital





Prime Minister Edi Rama reacted today for the first time on the corruption scandal involving a janitor at the COVID-19 hospital. While acknowledging the great work that all the doctors and nurses have done throughout the pandemic, Rama said that he felt sorry for the episode involving the janitor: “In such a dramatic situation, I am really sorry for the story of the janitor, which actually affects the image and the extraordinary work of the doctors and nurses, creating the perception that that’s a way of working here for many people, or part of the work system,” said the Rama.

On Tuesday night, the satirical investigative tv show Stop at Klan TV, showed how Tire Alldervishi, a 58-year-old janitor working at the COVID 2 hospital, posing as a nurse in order to receive bribes from the relatives of a patient who was hospitalized in critical conditions. In total, around 800,00 ALL were taken by Alldervishi. After the patient hospitalized lost her battle with the virus, the family decided to take action and denounce the case.

After the immediate arrest of the police, today the Court of First Instance of Tirana decided to leave in arrest the janitor. The prosecutor Bledar Valikaj, argued that the janitor had acted against the law on many occasions, confirming that the prosecution will continue to conduct a full and in-depth investigation to clarify whether she acted alone or was part of a well-elaborated scheme.