5 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 5 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours: three deaths were registered in Tirana, while Tropoja and Vlora registered one death each. The victims' age varies between 48 and 74 years old. After 3,695 tests, 660 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 386 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 1,261. The total number of active cases is 25,487. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 14,720 active cases. The curfew in force is from 22:00 to 06:00, and the gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 14,720

Fier 1,846

Shkodër 1,388

Durrës 1,390

Vlorë 1,032

Lezhë 1,023

Elbasan 966

Korçë 933

Berat 827

Dibër 528

Gjirokastër 463

Kukës 371

In Kosovo, the last day were reported 4 deaths from COVID-19. The deaths were registered in Suharekë (89 and 64 years old), Drenas (78 years old), and Lipjan (76 years old). In total, 1,392 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 279 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 441 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 5,401. In Greece, were reported 595 new infection cases, while 33 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 5,387. In Serbia, were reported 23 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 3,687. There were also 1,881 new cases reported in the last day. In North Macedonia, were reported 15 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 2,672. The country registered also 396 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 92.5 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic, with a death toll of more than 1 million and 98 thousand people.