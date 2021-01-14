New versions of coronavirus identified in North Macedonia





North Macedonia has registered in the last months some new versions of the coronavirus, which are different also from the UK version. The news was made public by the Ministry of Health, which confirmed that the new versions do not represent any new danger for the health system. According to the Minister of Health, Venko Filipče, from last summer “6 or 7 genetic mutations were found in the Laboratory of the Academy of Sciences and Arts of North Macedonia. They are not similar with the new version of the coronavirus found in the United Kingdom,” said Filipče.

Authorities in North Macedonia initially banned all the flight from the UK on the 21st of December, as a response against the new strain of the coronavirus disease. That travel ban was removed on the 1st of January. Following the reduction of the new infections rates with COVID-19 in the country, Filipče announced that after the 21st of January, the bars and restaurant will remain opened until 21:00, instead of 18:00. In the last 24 hours, in North Macedonia, were reported 15 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 2,672. The country registered also 396 new infections. North Macedonia is expected to start the vaccination process against COVID-19 after two weeks.