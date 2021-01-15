Shkodër still suffering from the floods





1,750 of hectares continue to be underwater in the region of Shkodër, according to the official updates of the Municipality of Shkodër. As for today, the road to Obot continues to be functional only for high transportations vehicles, while the water level in the village has risen to over 80 centimetres. Also, the water supply in Oblikë is still out of work, and the inhabitants of the village need assistance from the authorities to travel and get basic needs. Overall, in Obot, Muriqan and Oblikë around 900 hectares are still underwater.

The Administrative Unit of Dajç is also one of the worst-hit areas since as for today 750 hectares are still flooded. One of the issues that many communities are facing these days is also the difficulty of travelling to nearby villages or cities since many roads have been damaged or blocked by the floods and landslides. Other villages which are currently facing problems are Ças, Reç, Baks i Ri, Trush, where it is estimated that 90 hectares are still underwater.

Meanwhile, the soil erosion by the Drin River is continuing in the villages of Ganjollë and Bërdicë e Sipërme.