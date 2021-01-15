Arctic cold to hit Albania in the weekend





After covering Madrid with 20 centimetres of snow, and causing 7 deaths in Spain, “Filomena” storm has approached Albania and is expected to bring during the weekend an arctic cold in the whole region. While the good news is that the weather, in general, will be clear, reducing the risks of heavy snowfalls, the polar vortex will cause a drop in the temperatures all over the country. The areas that will suffer the most from the low temperatures will be located on the northeastern part of the country, reaching as low as -13 degrees Celsius in the mountainous areas in the weekend.

Today it is expected that the temperatures will reach between -10ºC to -2ºC at the mountainous areas; -2ºC to 5ºC in the low areas, and 1ºC to 7ºC in the coastal cities. During the weekend, the meteorologists predict that the temperatures will reach a minimum of -13 ºC in the mountainous areas, and most parts of the country will get frost. Over the last week, “Filomena” storm hit Spain for several days, causing the highest snow registered in the country over the last 50 years.