4 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 4 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours: three deaths were registered in Tirana, while Gjirokastra registered one death. The victims' age varies between 52 and 80 years old. After 3,530 tests, 641 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 379 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 1,265. The total number of active cases is 25,745. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 14,827 active cases. The curfew in force is from 22:00 to 06:00, and the gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 14,827

Fier 1,893

Durrës 1,447

Shkodër 1,407

Lezhë 1,030

Vlorë 1,019

Elbasan 1,002

Korçë 909

Berat 826

Dibër 538

Gjirokastër 465

Kukës 382

In Kosovo, the last day were reported 7 deaths from COVID-19. Three deaths were registered in Malishevë, while Dragash, Prishtinë, Rahovec and Vushtrri registered one death each. In total, 1,399 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 296 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 526 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 5,164. In Greece, were reported 577 new infection cases, while 34 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 5,421. In Serbia, were reported 21 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 3,708. There were also 1,751 new cases reported in the last day. In North Macedonia, yesterday were reported 15 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 2,672. The country registered also 396 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 93.3 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic, with a death toll of more than 1 million and 99 thousand people.