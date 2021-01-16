5 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 5 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours: two deaths were registered in Tirana, while Shkodra, Mirdita and Korça registered one death each. The victims' age varies between 54 and 80 years old. After 3,209 tests, 581 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 465 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 1,270. The total number of active cases is 25,856. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 14,899 active cases. The curfew in force is from 22:00 to 06:00, and the gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 14,899

Fier 1,923

Durrës 1,429

Shkodër 1,384

Elbasan 1,032

Vlorë 1,030

Lezhë 1,017

Korçë 890

Berat 832

Dibër 552

Gjirokastër 477

Kukës 391

In Kosovo, were reported 6 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours: three deaths in Prishtina (85, 81 and 75 years old); one death in Lipjan (83 years old); one in Malishevë (71 years old), and one in Suharekë (71 years old). In total, 1,405 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 363 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 418 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 5,103. In Greece, were reported 510 new infection cases, while 20 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 5,441. In Serbia, were reported 22 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 3,730. There were also 1,393 new cases reported in the last day. In North Macedonia, yesterday were reported 14 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 2,696. The country registered also 360 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 94.1 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll for the first time worldwide has passed 2 million people.