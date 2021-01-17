7 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 7 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours: three deaths were registered in Tirana, while Vlora, Lushnja, Gjirokastra and Shkodra registered one death each. The victims' age varies between 65 and 83 years old. After 2,521 tests, 474 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 363 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 1,277. The total number of active cases is 25,960. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 14,962 active cases. The curfew in force is from 22:00 to 06:00, and the gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 14,962

Fier 1,961

Durrës 1,446

Shkodër 1,378

Vlorë 1,049

Elbasan 1,045

Lezhë 1,016

Korçë 880

Berat 821

Dibër 532

Gjirokastër 478

Kukës 392

In Kosovo, were reported 5 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours: Mitrovica (76 years old), Dragash (69 years old), Ferizaj (83 years old), Peja (78 years old), and one death was registered in Rahovec (77 years old). In total, 1,410 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 353 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 279 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 5,172. In Greece, were reported 237 new infection cases, while 28 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 5,469. In Serbia, were reported 20 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 3,750. There were also 1,317 new cases reported in the last day. In North Macedonia, were reported 6 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 2,702. The country registered also 189 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 94.6 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll worldwide has passed 2 million people.