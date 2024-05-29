Albanians continue to lead W. Balkans list of EU asylum applications 

TIRANA, May 28, 2024 — Nationals from Albania and Kosovo top the list of asylum seekers from the Western Balkans applying in European Union countries during the first quarter of 2024, according to the latest report by the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA).

The report indicates that the number of applicants from these two countries significantly surpasses those from neighboring countries such as North Macedonia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro.

In March, there were 624 asylum applications from citizens of Albania and 513 from Kosovo. This compares to 340 from North Macedonia, 272 from Serbia, 109 from Bosnia, and 37 from Montenegro.

In February 2024, Albanian nationals submitted 744 asylum applications to EU countries, while in January, there were 648 applications. Over the first three months of 2024, there were approximately 2,016 applications from Albanian nationals, with some cases being processed while 2,752 applications remain pending.

The processed cases show that the acceptance rate for asylum applications from Albanian nationals in EU countries is less than 1 percent. Despite the low approval rates, the volume of applications highlights the persistent migration pressures facing Albania and Kosovo.

Throughout 2023, Albanian nationals submitted a total of 9,145 asylum applications in EU countries. The most popular destinations for these applications were France, Italy, and Germany, consistent with trends from previous years.

According to the EUAA, these countries remain the primary targets for asylum seekers due to their robust economies and established migrant communities.

In addition to the EU, Albanian nationals have also sought asylum in the United Kingdom, with an estimated 16,000 to 20,000 pending applications over 2022 and 2023.

However, British authorities report that the number of Albanians entering the UK irregularly via the English Channel has become negligible this year, indicating a possible shift in migration routes or enforcement effectiveness.

This ongoing trend of asylum applications underscores the broader socio-economic challenges in the Western Balkans, where high unemployment rates and limited economic opportunities drive many to seek better lives abroad.