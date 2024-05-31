AIIS chosen as institutional partner of NATO Public Forum 2024 in Washington

TIRANA, May 31, 2024 - The Albanian Institute for International Studies (AIIS) has been chosen as an institutional partner of the NATO Public Forum 2024, the flagship public conference at the NATO Summit in Washington D.C. to be held on July 10-11, 2024, the think tank said in a press release.

The NATO Public Diplomacy Division (PDD) is organizing the event this year in collaboration with the U.S. Government, the Atlantic Council, Center for a New American Security, the German Marshall Fund of the United States, GLOBSEC and Hudson Institute.

Institutional Partnership is a privileged status that NATO PDD offers to a select group of organizations in recognition of the important role they play in discussions of transatlantic security in their home country.

Under its new status, the AIIS will be the exclusive organization representing and amplifying the NATO Public Forum in Albania across public communication channels.

AIIS will also be officially present in the key discussions that will happen in Washington D.C. and that will shape the future of the Alliance.

The think tank notes it is looking forward to giving its contribution in order to ensure that the messages from the Public Forum reach as wide an audience as possible.

With its expertise and commitment and through different projects, AIIS has been instrumental in preparing Albania, both at state and society level for its membership in NATO.

AIIS has been a trusted partner for the NATO Public Diplomacy Division and other structures within the alliance for two decades, implementing various successful projects in Albania and the region that have increased knowledge, information and engagement with NATO among key stakeholders such as decision makers, policy experts, young professionals, researchers and students.

This year, AIIS marked Albania’s 15th anniversary of NATO membership alongside NATO’s own 75th anniversary with a high-level international conference with the participation of Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, U.S. CDA in Albania David Wisner as well as Ambassador Rainer Rudolph, vice-chairman of the Munich Security Conference (MSC).

AIIS is one of the leading and oldest think tanks in Albania, focusing on security issues research. Last year, it became an associate member of the European Security and Defence College.

AIIS has been ranked regionally and globally in consecutive years as one of the best think tanks in the fields of foreign policy as well as security and defense studies by the annual survey of think tanks published by the University of Pennsylvania.