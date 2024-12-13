Regional Youth shares a vision of Peace, Development and European Integration

Tirana, 13.12.2024

Young people seek a region where their voices are heard, where they can decide about their future and where peace and cultural cooperation trump division, hate speech and prejudice. The European integration as a vessel of relevant reforms and incentives can be decisive toward achieving this noble goals.

These were the key points outlined in a signed declaration that young people from Albania and Serbia co-authored as part of the European academy held in Tirana from 9 until 12th of December.

This inspiring message rings even more pertinent in a time of increasing polarization and instability and dire geopolitical challenges in the continent.

The activity was part of the project supported in the context of the Youth Fund for Local youth initiatives, of the program RYDE-Regional Youth Dialogue for Europe, funded from the European Union. RYDE is managed by a regional civil society consortium led by the Center for Democracy Foundation in Belgrade.

Around 22 young people from different Albanian and Serbian cities assisted by lecturers, moderators and facilitators were involved in a week full of lectures, interactive seminars, museum visits and social events. Their topics ranged from exploring commonalities in dealing with the past to examining current challenges in the international arena that affect the future of the EU and therefore enlargement.

AIIS partnering with the European Movement in Serbia has established an annual tradition of the editions of the European academy. The first one was held back in 2016.

The academy was opened by AIIS executive Director Alba Cela and EMINS’ Secretary general Dragana Djurica who reiterated their long standing commitment to work with youth promoting the European values, fostering developments that constitute to a common European future and foster youth participation in democratizing processes.

The keynote speech was held by the Head of the EU delegation in Albania, ambassador Silvio Gonzato who stressed the importance of working with youth consistently and also gave an overview of the programs of the European Union which address this specific demographic group in Albania and the region. Ambassador Gonzato praised the activity as a special opportunity also to engage in bilateral and regional dialogue.

Over the next days, there were multiple sessions of presentations and discussions. Ambassador of Spain, Renedo Zalba also addressed the students on the topics of transatlantic relations and expectations for the future. Other lecturers were professors of the universities of Tirana and Durres, experts of civil society etc. The students as part of their dealing with the past curricula component visited the museums: Bunkart and House of Leaves which are memory places in town dedicated to the communist system surveillance and persecution of dissidents.

The Youth Declaration drafted by the students inspiringly notes that their “common desire is for the nations of the region to live in peace acknowledging the past but not living in it and building together a prosperous European future.”

In line with this aspiration young people seek more inclusive platforms for the engagement of youth in decision making and much more investment in combatting corrosive disinformation as well as the inclusion of peace-building narratives in formal education curricula.

Ata time were the peace of the continent is shattered and when major insecurities prevail, this message of young people is a refreshing, reassuring take and a hopeful signal which should be taken to heart.