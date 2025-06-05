Albania, Greece Signal Readiness to Restart Maritime Talks Amid Lingering Tensions

Change font size: - + Reset

Albania (Tirana Times) — June 5, 2025, Albania and Greece may be poised to revive negotiations over their long-disputed maritime border, a development that could mark a turning point in relations marred by legal battles, ethnic tensions, and political provocations.

The possible reopening of talks was hinted at during a visit to Athens by Albanian Foreign Minister Ylvi Hasani, who met his Greek counterpart, George Gerapetritis, in what was billed as a routine diplomatic encounter. Behind the scenes, however, officials discussed ways to rekindle the dialogue around a maritime boundary agreement that has been stalled for over a decade.

The 2009 maritime deal—signed under former Albanian Prime Minister Sali Berisha—was annulled in 2010 by Albania’s Constitutional Court, which found it violated national sovereignty. Since then, the issue has remained a recurring source of friction. In 2020, both countries agreed to refer the matter to the International Court of Justice in The Hague, but the process was derailed by shifting political climates and new controversies—most recently the arrest and conviction of Greek minority politician Fredi Beleri in Albania.

Beleri Case Inflames Old Wounds

Beleri, elected mayor of the coastal town of Himara in 2023, was arrested two days before elections and later sentenced to two years in prison for vote buying. His detention drew fierce condemnation from Athens and top Greek officials, who accused the Albanian government of politically targeting an ethnic Greek candidate. Albania’s courts insisted the case was strictly judicial, but the timing and nature of the arrest raised international concerns about due process, selective justice, and the politicization of the judiciary.

According to independent legal experts and observers, Beleri’s arrest, trial, and eventual conviction were not supported by solid or conclusive evidence. The sting operation that led to his arrest reportedly involved an undercover agent offering to buy votes—a method that has drawn criticism for entrapment and lack of transparency. The unusually long pre-trial detention, combined with procedural irregularities, fueled further doubts about the integrity of the judicial process.

Strategic Reset or Temporary Truce?

The recent meeting in Athens may signal a quiet pivot. Both sides avoided mentioning Beleri directly but emphasized the need to overcome stereotypes and rekindle bilateral cooperation.

Analysts believe the real breakthrough will come only if Albania and Greece follow through on their commitment to send the maritime case to The Hague. That would depoliticize the dispute and offer a neutral, legal resolution. Still, no formal timeline has been announced.

Despite the rhetoric of cooperation, challenges remain. In both countries, nationalist factions continue to exploit bilateral tensions for domestic gain. In Albania, Greek-Albanian relations have often been instrumentalized by rival political camps—used to stoke fears or rally support in internal power struggles. Meanwhile, Athens faces pressure from nationalist elements wary of making territorial concessions in the Ionian Sea.

Economic Stakes and EU Calculations

Beneath the political theatrics, real economic and geopolitical stakes are at play. Greece is among Albania’s top trade partners and a significant investor in key sectors. Restoring trust could unlock new investment opportunities and improve regional stability.

Most crucially, resolving the maritime issue would remove a longstanding barrier to Albania’s EU accession process. Brussels has encouraged both countries to settle their differences through international mechanisms, warning that unresolved disputes undermine the broader integration agenda for the Western Balkans.

The political theater around the Beleri case may have temporarily eclipsed diplomatic priorities, but the recent overtures suggest that both Albania and Greece recognize the costs of prolonging hostilities. If talks resume in earnest, the maritime agreement could become not only a legal milestone—but also a catalyst “for finally moving the two countries out of their parallel worlds of “peace” and “war” diplomacy” says Albert Rakipi of the Albanian Institute for International Studies a think tank based in Tirana. But unless the process is transparent and shielded from political interference—both in Tirana and Athens—skepticism will remain.