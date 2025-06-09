Albania-Serbia Match Highlights Political Fault Lines Amid Fragile Rapprochement

Change font size: - + Reset

Tirana Times, June 8, 2025 ,The goalless draw between Albania and Serbia on Saturday in Tirana was more than just a World Cup qualifying fixture. Played under the shadow of history, unresolved political tensions, and previous violent episodes between fans, this match offered a revealing glimpse into the complex relationship between the two Balkan neighbors — a relationship where football and geopolitics remain deeply intertwined.

The match, held at Tirana’s Arena Kombëtare, ended 0-0, with Albania missing a crucial first-half penalty that could have decided the game. The result leaves Albania second in Group K of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, while Serbia languishes near the bottom with a single point.

However, the scoreline tells only part of the story. Authorities deployed extraordinary security measures ahead of the game, mindful of the highly charged atmosphere that has marred previous encounters — most notably the infamous 2014 match in Belgrade that descended into chaos after a drone carrying a nationalist flag flew over the pitch.

Saturday’s match, by contrast, passed without major incident, although there were several interruptions as objects were thrown onto the field, prompting UEFA officials and the referee to issue warnings. The fair play shown by players on both sides helped ensure the game was completed safely.

A Political Backdrop: Rapprochement Without Resolution

The match came amid a broader context of complex political relations between Albania and Serbia. Since 2014, Albania has cautiously pursued a policy of rapprochement with Serbia, a strategy that consciously avoids linking bilateral relations to Serbia’s refusal to recognize Kosovo’s independence.

“Albania has often reflected a paternalistic approach toward Kosovo, treating it as an autonomous province of its own when in fact Kosovo is an independent state that Albania has recognized de jure but should also recognize de facto,” says Albert Rakipi of the Albanian Institute for International Studies, a think tank focused on foreign policy and international relations.

Tirana even went a step further in its foreign policy aims regarding relations with Kosovo and Serbia. The socialist Prime Minister insisted for a long time that Albania and Serbia should do what Germany and France did after the Second World War — suggesting that peace between Albanians and Serbs in the Balkans should be established through an Albania-Serbia rapprochement, Rakipi explains.

“But this is a wrong equation for bringing about peace between Albanians and Serbs,” Rakipi concludes. “Peace passes through Pristina, not through Tirana. It is Kosovo and Serbia that must do what Germany and France did after the Second World War.”

Football as a Diplomatic Test

Football continues to serve as a visible arena for these unresolved tensions. The 2014 Belgrade incident had serious diplomatic repercussions. On Saturday, Albanian authorities were clearly determined to avoid a repeat, both to protect public order and to project an image of stability.

Yet, tensions flared around the issue of political symbols. The banning of flags and insignia related to the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) from the stadium sparked controversy. Footage of Albanian police removing fans wearing KLA symbols led to strong criticism from the opposition. Former Prime Minister Sali Berisha condemned the move, accusing the government of acting “like a vassal regime,” while Kosovo’s veterans’ association called it a betrayal of the sacrifices made during the Kosovo war.

Prime Minister Edi Rama, who was not present at the stadium, did not publicly comment, while Kosovo’s acting Prime Minister Albin Kurti carefully avoided inflaming the situation, focusing his reaction solely on the team’s performance.

After the goalless draw between Albania and Serbia last night at the “Air Albania” stadium, Kosovo’s acting Prime Minister Albin Kurti reacted through a social media post, expressing his support for the Albanian national team.

Kurti praised the performance of the Albanian players, noting that with a bit more luck at the end of the first half, Albania could have secured an important victory.

“The expectations were high, and so was the attention! With a bit more luck at the end of the first half, we could have taken all three points from the match. Thus, the draw left us dissatisfied with the result, but not with the team, which played better than its opponent,” Kurti wrote.

Albanian disappointment. Fan Rudin Ukaj disappointed after Albania’s national team player Manaj missed the penalty in the match against Serbia.

A Fragile Peace

The Guardian aptly described the match as a “thriller” that never truly achieved peace, despite the final whistle. Chants, flare-ups, and political messaging inside and outside the stadium revealed how thin the veneer of normalization remains.

A large banner in Tirana declared: “Old enemies do not become new friends.” Though the two countries are slated to co-host the U-21 European Championship in 2027, public sentiment — especially among hardline football supporters — remains skeptical of any official rapprochement.

Saturday’s game thus underscored both the progress and the persistent fragility of Albania-Serbia relations. While sport offered a temporary space for coexistence, the deep-seated political and historical grievances remain unresolved. As the two teams prepare to meet again in October, and as diplomatic efforts continue in the region, it is clear that true peace — on or off the pitch — will require more than 90 minutes.