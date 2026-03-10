Albanian Parliament Under Cyberattack Linked to Iran

Change font size: - + Reset

Tirana Times, March 10, 2026 – A cyberattack targeting Albania’s Parliament has revived one of the country’s most serious national security concerns, underscoring the return of a threat that Albanian institutions have come to associate with Iran linked retaliation. The breach, confirmed by Parliament on Tuesday, involved unauthorized access to the institution’s IT infrastructure and the deletion of data from some staff user accounts. While Parliament said its main systems and official website remained operational, the incident immediately raised alarms because of both its institutional target and its broader geopolitical timing.

The group Homeland Justice claimed responsibility and said it had obtained internal communications involving Albanian lawmakers. Albanian authorities have not yet publicly verified the extent of that claim, but the political message was unmistakable. The attack came at a moment of heightened regional tension, as war in the Middle East deepens and Albania has openly aligned itself with the United States and Israel in condemning Iran and supporting military action against it.

The incident is not an isolated one. Albania has faced repeated cyberattacks in recent years, and in each major case the incidents have unfolded within the larger context of its confrontation with Tehran. The most serious turning point came in 2022, when a destructive cyberattack hit Albanian government systems and led the government of Prime Minister Edi Rama to accuse Iran directly of sponsoring the operation. Albania responded by cutting diplomatic ties with Tehran and expelling Iranian diplomats, including the ambassador, in one of the sharpest responses by a NATO member to a state linked cyberattack.

Since then, the threat has not disappeared. Instead, it has become more persistent and more politically charged. The attack on Parliament suggests that Albania remains exposed not simply because of technical vulnerabilities, but because it continues to occupy a sensitive place in Iran’s regional and strategic calculations.

That sensitivity has only grown with the latest war in the Middle East. Albania was among the countries that moved quickly to support the U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran, framing its position through the lens of strategic alliance and its own past experience as a victim of Iran linked cyber aggression. That public alignment may have strengthened Tirana’s standing with its Western partners, but it has also heightened the risk that Albania could once again be treated as a vulnerable target for indirect retaliation.

Security experts at the Albanian Institute for International Studies told Tirana Times that this is the third time Albania has come under major cyber pressure and that in all three cases the attacks have been tied, in official statements or public attribution, to the broader dispute surrounding the presence of the Iranian opposition group MEK in Albania. According to the experts, the new and more dangerous context is now the war in the Middle East itself. They noted that while Albania may not be a likely target for direct military action, cyberattacks are far more feasible and may serve not only as retaliation, but also as a warning.

That warning carries additional weight because senior MEK figures based in Tirana have made public political statements during the current conflict suggesting that they are prepared to take power in Iran if the regime collapses. Such declarations risk feeding Tehran’s long standing belief that Albania is doing more than simply hosting the group on humanitarian grounds. Albanian authorities have repeatedly insisted that MEK members were given shelter in Albania for humanitarian reasons and not to provide them with a political or operational base for action against Iran. But in moments of war and escalating regional confrontation, that distinction becomes harder to sustain.

This is why the attack on Parliament matters beyond its immediate technical implications. It is a reminder that Albania’s dispute with Iran has not ended with the expulsion of diplomats or the severing of formal ties. It has evolved into a longer and more unpredictable confrontation in which cyber operations remain the most available and most deniable instrument of pressure.

For Albania, the latest breach is therefore more than an attack on data or internal communications. It is part of a wider pattern in which the country’s domestic security, foreign policy choices and regional alignments increasingly intersect. In that sense, the cyberattack on Parliament is also a warning that Albania’s support for its allies, its hosting of the MEK and the wider war in the Middle East are no longer separate issues. They are now part of the same security equation.