Albania’s Healthcare Plagued by High-Level Corruption and Broken Promises

Change font size: - + Reset

Tirana Times, 5 June 2025 — More than a decade after promising “free healthcare” to all citizens, Albania’s Socialist government faces mounting public outrage and a credibility crisis, as a new report reveals that 8 in 10 Albanians believe the country’s healthcare system is deeply corrupt.

The study, conducted by the civil society organization Together for Life (TFL), confirms what many Albanians have long suspected: systemic corruption permeates every layer of the public health sector — from informal payments for basic services to multimillion-euro procurement scandals that have reached the highest echelons of government.

The findings come against the backdrop of major judicial proceedings involving former Minister and Deputy Minister of Health, who stand accused of high-level corruption in connection with the notorious €130 million sterilization contract. The case, seen by analysts as a textbook example of “state capture,” is only one among a series of scandals haunting the ruling Socialist Party as it enters its thirteenth year in power.

Promises of Reform, Deliveries of Scandal

When the Socialists returned to power in 2013 under Prime Minister Edi Rama, one of their flagship promises was a radical overhaul of the healthcare system — including the ambitious goal of making it universally free. Twelve years and three electoral mandates later, that vision has not only failed to materialize, but the public health sector has become a breeding ground for corruption, inequality, and inefficiency.

The sterilization contract is emblematic of a broader trend. Under the guise of public-private partnerships (PPPs), the government has channeled hundreds of millions of euros to a handful of firms in exchange for essential medical services. Yet accountability has been limited, and oversight weak — enabling what many critics call the “privatization of public interest.”

Parallel to the sterilization affair, another high-profile case centers on the infamous incinerator scandal, where former Deputy Prime Minister Arben Ahmetaj — now internationally wanted — and several ex-ministers are implicated in the misuse of more than €400 million. The cross-sectoral nature of these cases signals a deeper problem: the entanglement of political power with corrupt economic interests across government departments.

A Culture of Bribes and Impunity

While high-level corruption captures headlines, it is the everyday corruption that affects citizens most acutely. According to the TFL report, 75% of surveyed Albanians admitted to paying bribes for surgeries or medical treatments — often in emergency situations. More than half said they paid to receive faster or better care, while nearly a quarter confirmed that bribes were directly requested by staff.

In interviews, patients recount harrowing experiences of navigating a system where basic medical items, from prosthetics to syringes, are often purchased out-of-pocket, and “gifts” to doctors are expected — or demanded — for standard care.

“The perception is so normalized,” said Dr. Dritan Trepça, head of the National Medical Council. “What’s often framed as a ‘thank-you’ is in fact part of a shadow economy that undermines fairness and patient safety.”

This “normalization” is underpinned by a culture of impunity. According to the report, 63% of respondents attribute corruption to the lack of penalties or oversight, while others cite low wages and systemic underfunding as contributing factors. A full 70% of patients say they felt compelled to pay bribes or risk being denied treatment.

Institutional Failure and Public Distrust

At the core of the problem is a breakdown of public trust. The perception of corruption — real or imagined — undermines confidence in institutions, discourages reporting of abuses, and deepens social inequality.

Despite its prevalence, corruption in healthcare is rarely prosecuted. Civil society groups argue that the legal system is politicized and reluctant to take on powerful figures unless political winds shift. “We cannot rebuild public trust without impartial and timely prosecution of corruption cases,” said Alma Lahe of TFL. “The current climate allows wrongdoing to flourish.”

She emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach that includes stronger legal enforcement, better oversight, transparent procurement processes, and increased investment in frontline health workers. “Civil society must play a watchdog role,” she said, “but institutional accountability remains key.”

A System on Life Support

The findings of the Together for Life report paint a bleak picture of Albania’s healthcare system — not only as underfunded and inefficient, but as institutionally compromised. As the government continues to tout reforms and launches new public-private ventures, public skepticism grows.

With senior officials under investigation, international arrest warrants issued, and public frustration mounting, the healthcare sector has become a symbol of broader governance failures in Albania. The promise of free, equitable healthcare — once a cornerstone of Socialist Party rhetoric — has eroded into a system where access is too often bought, not guaranteed.

Unless bold steps are taken to dismantle systemic corruption, restore rule of law, and rebuild trust, Albania’s public health system risks slipping further into decay — with devastating consequences for the most vulnerable.