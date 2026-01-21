King Salman Center Launches Fourth Cycle of International Disability Research Prize

Change font size: - + Reset

Tirana, 21.01.2026 – Research on disability has increasingly moved into the centre of international scientific and policy discussions, reflecting broader debates about inclusion, quality of life and access to public space. Against this wider backdrop, the King Salman Center for Disability Research (KSCDR) has opened nominations for the 4th cycle of the King Salman International Prize for Disability Research.

The framework of the prize reflects the multi-dimensional ways in which disability is experienced in everyday life. Rather than prioritizing a single disciplinary perspective, the award is organized across five branches, covering health and medical sciences, educational and psychological sciences, rehabilitation and social sciences, technical applications in areas of disability and universal access. Taken together, these fields reflect the way disability is encountered in practice across systems, institutions and environments, rather than within isolated research categories.

A further feature of the prize lies in how research excellence is defined and assessed. The award is not designed around individual publications or short-term results. Instead, nominations are reviewed on the basis of a body of work developed over time. This includes peer-reviewed research, but also evidence that findings have been translated into practice, such as applied research models, implemented programs, technological solutions or contributions that have influenced services, institutions or accessibility standards. The emphasis is on research that is grounded in established methods and clearly usable beyond academic settings.

The nomination process follows a similarly open logic. Candidates may be nominated by disability research centres, university faculties or departments, relevant institutions and organizations, as well as by previous award recipients. Self-nominations are also permitted and researchers may be put forward by peers familiar with their work. This approach reduces dependence on institutional visibility alone and broadens access for research and applied projects whose impact is substantial, even when they operate outside highly networked academic environments.

The reach of the prize is reflected in its most recent cycle. In 2022, the third round attracted 370 applications from 46 countries across medical research, education, technology and applied accessibility. Among the awardees was Dr. Elena Grigorenko of Yale University, whose research translates genetic and biological data into practical diagnostic tools used to identify learning and developmental difficulties at an earlier stage, shaping how children are assessed in schools and clinics. The Health and Medical Sciences award also honored Dr. Samia Joseph Khoury of the American University of Beirut for creating a multiple sclerosis centre that brings treatment, patient data and long-term research together, changing how the disease is studied and managed over time. In education, Professor Peter Paul of Ohio University was recognized for developing literacy and language models that have reshaped learning pathways for deaf and hard-of-hearing students.

To support this type of long-term research, the prize is backed by a total funding of around USD 667.000, with approximately USD 133.000 per branch. At this level, funding allows research teams to remain in place and extends pilot projects into implementation phases that are often difficult to finance once initial results are in place.

Although international in scope, the prize is also situated within a broader set of Saudi-supported initiatives that place quality of life, prevention and inclusion at the centre of social development. In recent years, this orientation has become increasingly visible through health, research and awareness-focused engagement abroad, including in Albania, where questions of accessibility, public health and inclusive policy are part of ongoing discussion. Within this landscape, the award functions less as a standalone distinction than as one element of a wider effort to link research, policy and practice.

Nominations are open until March 2026, with evaluation and final announcements later in the year. Detailed information on categories, documentation requirements and submission procedures are available through the official award portal and the King Salman Center for Disability Research’s channels.

Official Website: www.ksadr.org.sa

Contact Email: award@ksadr.org.sa