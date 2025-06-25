NATO Summit in The Hague Reaffirms Alliance Unity

Change font size: - + Reset

Tirana announced as host city for 2027 NATO Summit

The Hague, June 25, 2025 — NATO leaders convened today in The Hague for a pivotal summit that reaffirmed the Alliance’s unity amid intensifying global security threats and adopted a transformative new commitment to defense investment, resilience, and innovation. In a historic decision, Albania was officially announced as the host of the 2027 NATO Summit, marking a powerful symbol of the country’s evolving role within the Alliance.

The “Hague Summit Declaration,” unanimously adopted by the Heads of State and Government of the Alliance, emphasized NATO’s mission to defend freedom and democracy, protect one billion citizens, and uphold the principle of collective defense enshrined in Article 5 of the Washington Treaty: an attack on one is an attack on all.

The declaration stated: “We remain united and steadfast in our resolve to protect our one billion citizens, defend the Alliance, and safeguard our freedom and democracy.” It highlighted the strategic threat posed by Russia and the continued danger of terrorism, and outlined a comprehensive vision for NATO’s future role, including a new investment benchmark.

Allied leaders committed to investing 5% of GDP annually on defense and security-related needs by 2035. This figure includes at least 3.5% to meet NATO Capability Targets and core military needs, and up to 1.5% to strengthen critical infrastructure, cyber defense, civil resilience, innovation, and industrial preparedness. Allies agreed to submit annual plans to reach these targets, with progress to be reviewed in 2029. Support for Ukraine’s defense and defense industry will be included in these calculations, reaffirming NATO’s strategic support for Kyiv.

The declaration also committed to eliminating trade barriers within the Alliance, expanding transatlantic defense industrial cooperation, and accelerating the adoption of emerging technologies to maintain strategic edge.

Tirana to Host 2027 NATO Summit

Among the summit’s headline announcements was the decision to hold the 2027 NATO Summit in Tirana. The move is widely seen as a landmark recognition of Albania’s transformation—from a once-isolated dictatorship that labeled NATO and the U.S. as its greatest threat, to a proactive and trusted Ally.

Albania joined NATO in 2009, one year after receiving its invitation at the Bucharest Summit. Its path to membership was shaped by sweeping domestic reforms and a decisive strategic realignment toward the West.

Speaking in The Hague, Albert Rakipi, Chairman of the Albanian Institute for International Studies (AIIS), called the decision “an extraordinary moment in Albania’s post-communist journey.” AIIS participated in the NATO Public Forum 2025—an event held alongside the summit—serving as one of its Institutional Partners.

“For a generation that grew up under communism, the idea of hosting a NATO Summit in Tirana would have been unimaginable. For nearly half a century, NATO and the U.S. were portrayed as the primary enemy and existential threat to Albanian state” Rakipi said. “This summit not only recognizes how far Albania has come—it affirms our belonging to the Euro-Atlantic community not just geographically, but politically and morally.”

Rakipi emphasized that today’s security threats require more than just military spending—they demand shared democratic values and long-term trust. “From conventional warfare to hybrid and cyber threats, the complexity of today’s environment means NATO must remain adaptable and unified.”

Albania’s Leading Strategic Institute

For over two decades, the Albanian Institute for International Studies has played a central role in shaping Albania’s foreign and security policy. Widely recognized as the country’s leading think tank, AIIS has consistently contributed to Euro-Atlantic dialogue, including debates on NATO, EU integration, and regional cooperation.

AIIS is ranked among the top research institutes in Central and Southeast Europe and is an associate member of the European Security and Defence College. In recent years, it has played a key role in initiating the opening of a campus of the College of Europe in Tirana, through an excellent and timely proposal submitted to the Albanian Government and the EU Summit held in Tirana in December 2022, reinforcing Albania’s academic and diplomatic integration with Europe.

Earlier this year, AIIS hosted a high-level conference to mark the 15th anniversary of Albania’s NATO membership. In his remarks, Rakipi stated: “NATO was never just a security guarantee for Albania. It was our clearest path out of isolation and into the democratic world.”

As NATO approaches its 80th anniversary, the 2025 Hague Summit reaffirmed the Alliance’s evolution from a Cold War-era bloc into a comprehensive 21st-century security organization. With Albania now preparing to host the 2027 summit, the event is expected to be both a symbolic and strategic milestone—one that confirms Albania’s deepening role in the Euro-Atlantic partnership and the Alliance’s readiness to adapt to future threats.

From The Hague to Tirana, the Alliance’s message remains clear: unity, commitment, and transformation will continue to define NATO’s strength.