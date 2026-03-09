Parliament Blocks Arrest Bid for Former Deputy Prime Minister Balluku

Change font size: - + Reset

Shielding Balluku Could Cost Albania More Than a Court Case.

Tirana Times, March 09, 2026 – Albania’s ruling Socialist majority moved Monday to block the arrest of former Deputy Prime Minister Belinda Balluku, in a decision expected to be ratified by parliament this week and one that is rapidly becoming a test of the country’s commitment to judicial independence, anti-corruption enforcement and its European Union ambitions.

The immediate issue is procedural, but the political significance is far greater. After the Socialist parliamentary group endorsed a report rejecting SPAK’s request to lift Balluku’s immunity, the outcome of Thursday’s plenary vote appeared largely settled. Because the ruling party controls parliament, the majority’s position is expected to translate into a formal refusal to authorize the arrest of one of the most powerful former figures in Prime Minister Edi Rama’s inner circle.

That risks reinforcing a damaging perception: that Albania’s justice reform is accepted by the governing majority only until it reaches the top of executive power. Once it does, parliament appears ready to act as a shield.

SPAK has already indicted Balluku over alleged interference in major public tenders, a case involving contracts reportedly worth more than 200 million euros. According to the political and parliamentary material surrounding the case, the investigation has also widened to include concerns over pressure on witnesses, possible tampering with evidence and other corruption-related suspicions. Prosecutors argue that stronger coercive measures are needed to protect the integrity of the investigation.

The Socialist defense of Balluku was articulated by Ulsi Manja, chairman of parliament’s Law Committee and a senior Socialist figure in the mandates process. He argued that authorizing arrest was unnecessary, that rejecting SPAK’s request would not block the investigation and that the existing ban on leaving the country was sufficient.

Formally, that is the majority’s legal argument. Politically, however, the message is more consequential. In a country where justice reform has been presented as the decisive break with impunity, refusing to hand over a former deputy prime minister under serious criminal investigation looks less like restraint than institutional self-protection.

That impression has been reinforced by Rama’s own rhetoric. The prime minister has publicly backed Balluku, accused SPAK of overreach and pushed for legal changes that would prevent judges from suspending ministers during criminal investigations. The result is that the Balluku case has grown from a single corruption file into a broader struggle over whether the executive is willing to accept an independent justice system when it touches its own political core.

Opposition leader Sali Berisha seized on Monday’s move as proof that the ruling party is using parliament to protect corruption at the top. He said the Socialists had confirmed what “every Albanian expected,” that they would use Balluku “as a shield” for theft allegedly committed by Rama and others around him. He called the decision humiliating and offensive to Albanian citizens and argued that the parliamentary majority was being used as armor to protect the prime minister himself.

Berisha also sought to widen the significance of the moment beyond party politics. In an appeal to Albania’s intellectuals, teachers, doctors, engineers, economists and jurists, he warned that conformity with the current regime was “an unforgivable mistake” and argued that silence in the face of such actions amounted to complicity. His language was openly partisan, but it echoed a broader concern now gaining ground in public debate: that if parliament blocks justice in a case of this scale, the damage will extend beyond Balluku to the credibility of the state itself.

What makes the case especially serious is that its consequences may not remain confined to domestic politics. Over the past two weeks, senior European voices in Tirana, Brussels and among EU member states have made clear that the Balluku affair is being read as a real test of Albania’s willingness to uphold the rule of law.

During a visit to Tirana in February, European Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee Chair David McAllister described the Balluku affair as a critical test for Albania in the fight against corruption and noted that it also carried a political dimension. EU Ambassador Silvio Gonzato delivered a related warning, saying the EU was closely following Albanian initiatives affecting the rule of law, that the 2016 justice reform must not be undermined and that progress on rule of law and anti-corruption remains central to Albania’s EU path.

The European Commission, after the latest EU-Albania Subcommittee meeting on Justice, Freedom and Security in Brussels on March 3-4, said discussions had focused on rule of law, justice reform, corruption and organized crime, and stressed the need to safeguard judicial independence while improving accountability, quality and efficiency in the judiciary. The language was diplomatic, but the signal was clear: the EU is watching closely whether Albania’s institutions function credibly under political pressure.

For many in Brussels, the Balluku affair now threatens Albania’s ambition to join the EU by 2030. The fight against corruption remains a key condition of accession, and officials are closely watching how Rama handles corruption cases and whether Albania is genuinely meeting the standards it claims to embrace.

That is the larger significance of parliament’s likely refusal to surrender Balluku to prosecutors. In Brussels, this will not be read as a narrow technical disagreement over pretrial detention standards. It will be read as evidence of political will, or the lack of it. If Albania’s governing majority is seen protecting one of its own when anti-corruption prosecutors say arrest is necessary, then the credibility of the justice reform itself comes into question.

And that carries real implications for accession. Albania has made visible progress in the membership process, but accession does not ultimately depend on rhetoric or chapters opened in the abstract. It depends on whether institutions apply the law impartially, especially in high-level corruption cases where the political cost is high.

If parliament blocks SPAK from arresting a former deputy prime minister under such scrutiny, skeptical member states will have fresh reason to ask whether Albania has truly internalized the rule-of-law standards required for membership. The government may insist that the investigation can continue without arrest. But the greater damage may lie elsewhere: in the perception that the state is still prepared to bend institutions to protect power.

That is why the Balluku case is no longer just about one politician or one prosecution file. It has become a test of whether Albania’s anti-corruption architecture still works when it reaches the center of government, and whether the ruling majority is prepared to let justice proceed without political interference.

If the answer is no, the cost may be larger than one scandal. It may affect the credibility of Albania’s rule of law, the substance of its justice reform and the seriousness of its European ambition.