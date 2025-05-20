Tirana Emerges as Strategic Hub at FII PRIORITY Europe Summit

Change font size: - + Reset

TIRANA, Albania Tirana Times , May 20, — For the first time, Albania hosted the prestigious Future Investment Initiative (FII) Europe Summit, drawing a constellation of global leaders, tech innovators, and major investors to its capital. Coinciding with the 6th European Political Community (EPC) meeting, the summit positioned Tirana as a rising strategic and investment hub in a shifting geopolitical landscape.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama headlined the two-day event, which unfolded under the banner of Europe’s resilience, sovereignty, and innovation. Among the high-profile attendees were Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund; former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi; Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar; UAE Minister for Future Technology Sarah Al Amiri; and Jared Kushner, CEO of Affinity Partners.

Macron used the platform to deliver a firm endorsement of Albania’s leadership, calling it a “gateway to the Western Balkans” and emphasizing its potential EU integration within two years. “Europe must become a geopolitical power,” Macron said. “We are at a moment of truth.”

Prime Minister Rama, striking a tone of ambition and humility, acknowledged the weight of expectations: “This is the benchmark of trying to think differently. I am fully committed to everything that will come out of this.”

The summit’s panels tackled a wide range of topics, including European defense sovereignty, artificial intelligence, industrial independence, and biotech. Jared Kushner, addressing the summit remotely, detailed his plans to develop a luxury resort on Albania’s Sazan Island and praised the country’s emerging investment climate: “We spent a year studying the market. It’s the perfect location.”

The presence of figures like Kushner and Al-Rumayyan underscored a growing interest from Gulf and U.S. investors, particularly in infrastructure, tourism, and high-tech sectors. Meanwhile, European voices focused on strategic autonomy and collaboration, particularly in the face of disruptions such as the war in Ukraine.

Panels moderated by international media outlets such as Foreign Policy brought together policymakers and industry leaders to evaluate Europe’s €800 billion investment in defense and dual-use technologies. Gordan Pesic of Croatia’s DOK-ING called for “capability, urgency, and coordinated delivery,” advocating for scalable, AI-enabled platforms.

The summit also featured local business leaders, notably Samir Mane of BALFIN Group, who shared the stage with international executives in a session titled “Board of Changemakers: Can Capital Connect a Fractured World?” Mane’s presence highlighted the role of regional private sector actors in shaping Europe’s economic future.

Beyond the headlines, the choice of Tirana as host city carried symbolic and strategic weight. Once seen as peripheral, Albania is increasingly viewed as a bridge between the European Union and the Global South. Rama, an early supporter of the EPC format, argued that the Ukraine conflict had validated broader European unity. “This is no longer just a French idea,” he said. “This is Europe acting as one.”

As FII PRIORITY continues its global circuit, Tirana’s successful hosting may be seen as a turning point—not only for Albania, but for how Europe engages with its frontier states amid global realignments.