Albania to finance mission to find and bury WWII Greek soldiers’ remains
- This decision comes at a time the country is expecting the initiation of EU accession negotiations and looking to flatten some of the past disagreements with neighboring Greece. Finding and burying Greek soldiers who died in Albania has long been a ‘hot topic’ between the countries and has even resulted in verbal clashes in the past.
TIRANA, Dec. 18 –The Albanian government has decided to fully finance a search mission and the reburial of the Greek soldiers who died on Albanian soil during the 1940-41 Greek-Italian war