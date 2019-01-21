Ruling Socialists cancel €244 mln PPP to Albanian ‘oligarch’ over alleged links to offshore scandal
Story Highlights
- Faced with mounting pressure over a recent public private partnership scandal and student protests over changes and higher financing in Albania’s public higher education system, the Albanian government has cancelled a costly highway PPP awarded to one of the country’s so-called oligarchs, arguing it wants to channel more funding to public universities. The cancelled PPP is a €244 million 21-km highway linking Kashar, an industrial area just outside Tirana, to northern Albania Thumane village close to the entry of the Highway of Nation linking Albania to Kosovo, the country’s first toll road since Sept. 2018.
