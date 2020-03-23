EU set to open accession talks with Albania and N. Macedonia

TIRANA, March 23 - The European Union is preparing to open membership talks with Albania and North Macedonia, according to a draft document by the 27 member states. The document is set to be finalized and formally adopted by the bloc's member states this week if it is approved.

The decision comes after Paris and the Hague eased their stance on the two countries' accession in the EU as Brussels recommended the opening of negotiation talks with Albania and North Macedonia once again in March. "France is OK with the methodology ... The situation is OK. I think we have a good chance [of adoption on Friday]," a diplomat told EUobserver on Thursday last week.

France had called for changes in the accession methodology last year, stating it should be more gradual, more controlled and include the expertise of the member states, in order for the progress to be achieved. On the other hand, the Netherlands called for the fulfillment of anti-corruption reforms as well as judicial and electoral reforms in Albania in order for EU to continue with the negotiations process. Later in February, Brussels presented a new enlargement methodology which France supported.

According to Reuters, Greece was still not on board with the decision prior to the weekend, but diplomatic sources claimed that approval was given "after the latest draft included stronger language on protecting Greek and other national minorities in Albania."

Although face-to-face meetings have been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision is still expected to be formally adopted by the member states if there are no objections. Moreover, the current crisis will not alter the decision, according to EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell.