259 total COVID-19 cases confirmed in Albania, 15 victims

TIRANA, April 1 - Sixteen new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours in Albania, bringing the total number of infected people to 259.

So far, tests have been conducted on 1823 people. Out of the total 79 hospitalized patients, 7 are under intensive care, four of whom require ventilators, while the rest of the patients remain in stable condition.

According to the Ministry of Health, the average age of the patients who tested positive for the coronavirus is 50.

Currently, the geographical distribution of the infected patients across Albania is as follows:

Tirana: 140 cases

Durres: 29 cases

Lushnje: 4 cases

Elbasan: 5 cases

Fier: 23 cases

Kavaja: 5 cases

Rrogozhina: 2 cases

Korca: 16 cases

Vlora: 5 cases

Shkodra: 8 cases

Lezha: 5 cases

Berat: 1 case

Has: 2 cases

Kruja: 5 caess

Tropoje: 4 cases

Puka: 3 cases

Mirdita: 2 cases



Two patients who were under intensive care died on Tuesday, a 77-year-old man from Kavaja and a 69-year-old from Has, bringing the number of victims in Albania to 15.



However, the Ministry of Health also announced that 67 patients who previously tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have now recovered. However, they will have to be quarantined at home for 14 days.

The Albanian government has restricted movement of automobiles and pedestrians throughout the territory by imposing strict curfews from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m, with only one person per household being authorized to move starting from Monday. On Sunday, citizens are prohibited from going out at all. All international air, sea and land travel is banned and schools, kindergartens, bars, restaurants, hotels, stadiums, concert halls and parks are also closed.







