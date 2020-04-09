Coronavirus, US donates PPE to Albania

TIRANA, April 9 - The United States has provided Albania with the first aid in personal protective equipment for the medical staff on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus. The US Ambassador to Tirana, Yuri Kim was present at the premises of the Ministry of Health on Thursday, where the equipment was handed out to officials.

“Proud to oversee the donation of important personal protective equipment from the U.S. European Command (EUCOM) Humanitarian Assistance program to our Ally Albania to help the Ministry of Health and Social Protection protect front-line healthcare workers,” Yuri Kim wrote.

The Minister of Health, Ogerta Manastirliu, published several photos of the meeting on her Twitter page, adding that “A friend in need is a friend indeed!”

The U.S. Embassy has also promised to donate 30 thousand testing kits to assist the country in the fight against the coronavirus.

So far, the EU has pledged 50 million euros to help Albania fight the coronavirus outbreak, of which 4 million is for immediate equipment and health support. The Chinese Embassy has also assisted by donating 1000 testing kits to Albania.

As of April 9, there are 409 confirmed cases in Albania and 23 victim, while 164 have recovered.

