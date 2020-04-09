COVID-19 claims 23rd victim in Albania

TIRANA, April 9 - A 72-year-old from Tirana passed away on Thursday evening at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, bringing the number of victims in Albania to 23.

The elderly woman had been under intensive care for several days when her condition worsened during the day and intubation became necessary. However, despite the medical staff's efforts, she succumbed to the disease. The 72-year-old suffered from several underlying health conditions - chronic renal failure, high blood pressure and hypothyroidism.

Another victim was confirmed on Monday when a 90-year-old coronavirus patient passed away. He was suffering from several underlying health conditions as well, including pulmonary embolism, diabetes and hypertension.

Only nine new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Thursday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 409 in Albania. Although a sudden surge in coronavirus cases was observed last week, the number has significantly dropped since Monday, a sign which may indicate a flattening of the curve.