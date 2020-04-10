Kosovo’s Prime Minister to EU Representative: No negotiations over border changes

Kosovo's acting Prime Minister Albin Kurti said that no negotiations over border changes should be made during the dialogue with Serbia, which is to be mediated by the European Union and the United States. A letter sent by Prime Minister Kurti to the newly appointed EU Special Representative for the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue Miroslav Lajčák, states that the government of Kosovo "is committed to the dialogue with Serbia, and to reach a final, comprehensive and legally binding agreement between our two countries."

The letter states that the two countries must agree to bring all unresolved issues of their bilateral relations to the negotiating table.

"The parties must ensure that in no circumstances or situation is the issue of mutual sovereignty, territorial integrity and internal affairs discussed. We do not need a dialogue that includes maps on the table, nor a process that leads us to redefine borders. This is essential. The dialogue must be mediated by the European Union and the United States. After that, the final agreement must be accompanied by a guarantee from the European Union and the United States that obliges the mutual and full implementation of the agreement, " Kurti wrote. The acting Prime Minister vowed to lead the negotiating team which includes President Hashim Thaçi, Speaker of Parliament Vjosa Osmani, and seven other members, one from each parliamentary group in Kosovo

In his reponse to Prime Minister Kurti, Lajčák commended Kosovo's commitment "to normalize relations and the negotiation process, and that it is ready to work towards a comprehensive and legally binding agreement." He stressed that his appointment signals " a first concrete sign of willingness to engage in the EU Facilitated Dialogue" and will work “tirelessly and dynamically” within his duty.

The letters mark the first official exchange between Kurti and Lajčák , who was appointed as EU Special Representative for the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue one week ago.

Debates ahead of Lajčák 's appointment prompted hesitation in some EU countries and in Kosovo, as Slovakia is one of the five European countries that do not recognize Kosovo's independence yet. Moreover, Josep Borrell, the European Union's High Representative, comes from Spain, a country which does not recognize Kosovo's independence either.

Lajčák's candidacy for the post was criticized by Kosovo’s President Hashim Thaçi who wrote that "his new mission is designed to fail due to his record to stop Slovakia to recognize Kosovo and the vote against Kosovo’s seat in UNESCO." Prior to this, Thaçi had also expressed concern over Borrel being unreliable to mediate an agreement between Kosovo and Serbia, due to the fact that he comes from a country which does not recognize Kosovo's independence.