416 total COVID-19 cases confirmed in Albania, 23 victims

TIRANA, April 10 -Seven new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 416 in Albania. Although a sudden surge in coronavirus cases was observed last week, the number has significantly dropped since Monday, a sign which may indicate a flattening of the curve.

So far, tests have been conducted on 3385 people. Since Tuesday, the number of hospitalized patients has also dropped; out of the total 50 patients at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, five are in intensive care. At the COVDID 2 Hospital, six patients are hospitalized, four of whom are in intensive care.

A 72-year-old from Tirana passed away on Thursday evening at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, bringing the number of victims in Albania to 23. The woman suffered from several underlying health conditions - chronic renal failure, high blood pressure and hypothyroidism.

According to the Ministry of Health, the average age of the patients who tested positive for the coronavirus is 50.

Currently, the geographical distribution of the infected patients across Albania is as follows:

Tirana 199 cases

Durrës 38 cases

Lushnje 5 cases

Elbasan 15 cases

Fier 32 cases

Kavaja 8 cases

Rrogozhina 4 cases

Korça 17 cases

Vlora 5 cases

Shkodra 49 cases

Lezha 14 cases

Berat 2 cases

Has 12 cases

Kruja 5 cases

Tropoja 4 cases

Puka 4 cases

Mirdita 3 cases

The Ministry of Health also announced that 182 patients, or 45 percent of the patients who tested positive coronavirus in Albania have now recovered. However, they will have to be quarantined at home for 14 days.

The Albanian government has restricted movement of automobiles and pedestrians throughout the territory by imposing a strict curfew from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m, with only one person per household being authorized to move. On Sundays, citizens are prohibited from going out at all. All international air, sea and land travel is banned and schools, kindergartens, bars, restaurants, hotels, stadiums, concert halls and parks are also closed.





