Gov’t to begin easing restrictive measures from next week

TIRANA, April 10 - Starting from Monday next week, all pharmacies, banks and marketplaces will remain open until 5:30 p.m. Prime Minister Edi Rama announced on Friday that the decision comes at a time when coronavirus cases seem to be decreasing significantly. In this line, life may go back to normal by the the end of May, according to government officials, as most businesses are expected to reopen, although under strict rules which will be drafted in the coming weeks.

The government is also expected to present the extended financial package which will include small businesses that have not been shut down, yet have suffered economic losses as a result of the Covid-19 situation, big business as well as the tourism sector and the clothing industry.

Additionally, PM Rama stated that the government is looking into the possibility of extending permits for personal vehicles which belong to companies that remain open during this period.

Although restrictive measures are gradually being eased as part of the government's plan, harsher penalties are in order for those who violate them. On Thursday, Rama proposed to the parliament to make several changes to the Criminal Code, by including fines and prison sentences up to 15 years for violators of the government-imposed measures under the state of emergency.

The number of cases has significantly dropped since Monday in Albania, which may be linked to the restrictive measures in place. As of April 10, there are 416 total cases and 23 victims in Albania, with only seven new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours.