Civil society organizations urge parliament to reject gov’t proposal on Criminal Code changes

TIRANA, April 10 - A group of thirty Civil society organizations expressed concern over the Albanian government’s reecent proposal for harsh sentences of up to 15 years for violators of the measures under the state of emergency, calling on the parliament to reject it.

In a joint declaration released on Friday, the organizations consider the proposal to be inhumane, disproportionate and in violation of individual rights and freedom.

"In a situation where international human rights organizations are recommending a global reduction of the population in the prison system, due to the increased risk that citizens deprived of their liberty have of contracting Covid-19 in closed institution, legal proposals are being discussed in the Albanian Parliament that conflict with these recommendations."

The group of human right organizations points out that these measures which foresee sentences of up to 15 years for violators are quite severe, considering that the majority of Albanian citizens are already restricted in their freedom of movement and remain isolated in their homes. Moreover, the proposals are being made without relying on any in-depth study.

According to the civil society organizations, it is disturbing "that no distinction is being made regarding the subject who commits these offenses as to whether or not he is a carrier of infectious disease. Such formulations can lead to various arbitrary evaluations and the violation of the freedoms and rights of citizens."

Based on these points and more, the civil society organizations urge the parliament to reject the recent government proposal.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Edi Rama responded that there is no other way not to risk losing everything and that Albania cannot be the only country that does not provide for this issue in the Criminal Code.

On Thursday, Rama proposed to the parliament to make several change to the Criminal Code, by including fines, sanctions regarding driving licenses and prison sentences of up to 15 years for those who violate the government-imposed measures under the state of emergency.

Similarly, a number of civil society and human rights organizations have opposed previous laws proposed by the government including the 'anti-libel' package and the 'anti-KCK' law, considering them to be in violation of human rights. Nevertheless, the ruling party has proceeded with their approval, although under constant pressure by international bodies such as the EU and the Venice Commission.