433 total COVID-19 cases confirmed in Albania, 23 victims

TIRANA, April 11 - Seventeen new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 433 in Albania. According to the Public Institute of Health, a majority of the new cases came as a result of a lack of social distancing.

So far, tests have been conducted on 3644 people. Since Tuesday, the number of hospitalized patients has also dropped; out of the total 53 patients at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, six are in intensive care and two are intubated. At the COVDID 2 Hospital, seven patients are hospitalized, four of whom are in intensive care.

A 72-year-old from Tirana passed away on Thursday evening at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, bringing the number of victims in Albania to 23. The woman suffered from several underlying health conditions - chronic renal failure, high blood pressure and hypothyroidism.

The Ministry of Health also announced that 197 patients, or 45 percent of the patients who tested positive coronavirus in Albania have now recovered. However, they will have to be quarantined at home for 14 days.

Currently, the geographical distribution of the infected patients across Albania is as follows:

Tirana 209 cases

Durrës 39 cases

Lushnje 6 cases

Elbasan 15 cases

Fier 32 cases

Kavaja 8 cases

Rrogozhina 4 cases

Korça 17 cases

Vlora 5 cases

Shkodra 52 cases

Lezha 14 cases

Berat 2 cases

Has 12 cases

Kruja 6 cases

Tropoja 4 cases

Puka 5 cases

Mirdita 3 cases

The Albanian government has restricted movement of automobiles and pedestrians throughout the territory by imposing a strict curfew from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m, with only one person per household being authorized to move. On Sundays, citizens are prohibited from going out at all. All international air, sea and land travel is banned and schools, kindergartens, bars, restaurants, hotels, stadiums, concert halls and parks are also closed.





